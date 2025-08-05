Hundreds of thousands of people under siege in the Sudanese army's last holdout in the western Darfur region are running out of food and coming under constant artillery and drone barrages, while those who flee risk cholera and violent attacks.

Al-Fashir, the capital of North Darfur state, is the biggest remaining frontline in the region between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), under fire at a pivotal point in a civil war now well into its third year.

"The RSF's artillery and drones are shelling al-Fashir morning and night," one resident said. Electricity was completely shut down, bakeries were closed and medical supplies scarce, he added.