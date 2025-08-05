Japan marked its hottest day on record at 41.8 degrees Celsius in the city of Isesaki in Gunma Prefecture on Tuesday, beating the previous record of 41.2 C set just last week in another prefecture.
The Kanto region is experiencing intense heat as a heat wave makes its way through the country.
In Gunma Prefecture, the city of Kiryu recorded a temperature of 41.2 C, matching the previous national high seen in Tamba, Hyogo Prefecture, last Wednesday, while Maebashi, the prefectural capital, saw the mercury rise to 41 C.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.