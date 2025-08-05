Japan marked its hottest day on record at 41.8 degrees Celsius in the city of Isesaki in Gunma Prefecture on Tuesday, beating the previous record of 41.2 C set just last week in another prefecture.

The Kanto region is experiencing intense heat as a heat wave makes its way through the country.

In Gunma Prefecture, the city of Kiryu recorded a temperature of 41.2 C, matching the previous national high seen in Tamba, Hyogo Prefecture, last Wednesday, while Maebashi, the prefectural capital, saw the mercury rise to 41 C.