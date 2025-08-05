Nippon Ishin no Kai co-leader Seiji Maehara and three senior party leaders announced their resignations Tuesday, a move that shakes up an already-troubled party and leaves its future as an independent opposition force uncertain.

In addition to Maehara, Nippon Ishin Secretary-General Ryohei Iwatani, General Affairs Chairman Tsukasa Abe, and Parliamentary Affairs Chief Joji Uruma will also resign, he said. The four are stepping down in order to take responsibility for Nippon Ishin’s underwhelming performance in the July 20 Upper House election.

“When considering what Japan and Nippon Ishin must do to strengthen our position, I’ve concluded it’s essential to renew public trust and reestablish a united party stance,” Maehara told party executives Tuesday afternoon.