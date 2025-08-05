Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has found himself in a unique position in Japan’s staid political world. As he fights for his political survival, Ishiba — known for being a straight shooter — is calling things as he sees them.
On Monday, he offered his views of U.S. President Donald Trump and the American leader’s negotiating tactics — colorful comments that were unusual for their candor but not widely reported in Japan.
“(Trump) is not a normal person. He’s someone who changes the rules,” Ishiba said in response to demands in parliament by opposition parties that the government draft a formal document to put in writing the recent trade deal Japan sealed with the U.S. that lowers onerous tariffs.
