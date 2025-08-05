Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Monday expressed willingness to deliver a message to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II that would include a reflection on the war.
"Regardless of the format (of the message), we should issue something to avoid memories being forgotten and never let a war happen again," Ishiba told the day's meeting of the Lower House Budget Committee.
There was no mention of when such a message might be made.
