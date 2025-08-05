A Japanese organization promoting furikake sprinkle seasoning aims to launch an app in Indonesia by the end of the year to help manage the health of children in the Southeast Asian country as well as to improve their academic performance.

After downloading the app via a QR code on furikake product packaging, children will be asked to input information such as their height and weight and do practice academic drills. If they complete the data input or the drills, or both, they will be able to enjoy Japanese manga on the app, according to the International Furikake Association.

"The data will be provided for free to the West Java provincial government, which lacks enough information about local children's health, for big data analytics to better manage their health," said Shintaro Matsue, head of the association based in Kumamoto Prefecture, known as the home of furikake. "The drills will improve the children's basic academic skills," Matsue added.