As Wednesday marks the 80th anniversary of the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima, streetcars exposed to the attack continue to provide transportation and opportunities for peace education in the city.

The affected streetcars have become a symbol of the city's reconstruction, as they resumed operations soon after the blast.

According to the streetcar operator, Hiroshima Electric Railway, the atomic bomb took the lives of 185 employees, which is believed to include 30 students and the staff of a girls vocational school that the company established to address labor shortages during the war.