It had been months since Alex and Lucy, a trans couple from Arizona, felt safe enough to hold hands in public. They rediscovered that pleasure after moving to Amsterdam this year.

The couple, who did not want to give their last names because of the sensitivity of the subject, decided to leave the United States soon after Donald Trump was reelected last year.

They arrived in the Netherlands on Jan. 19, the day before Trump was inaugurated and swiftly issued an executive order saying the government would only recognize two sexes — male and female.