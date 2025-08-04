U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is slashing more than $700 million in spending and laying plans to overhaul the United Nations as its largest sponsor, the U.S., pulls back support.

Guterres’ plan calls for 20% cuts in expenditures and employment, which would bring its budget, now $3.7 billion, to the lowest since 2018. About 3,000 jobs would be cut.

Officially, the reform program is pegged to the U.N.’s 80th anniversary, not the new U.S. administration. But the scale of the reductions reflects the threat to U.S. support, which traditionally accounts for 22% of the organization’s budget.