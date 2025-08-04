Thousands of fervent supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took to the streets Sunday, showing support for U.S. President Donald Trump's pressure campaign against the trial of his right-wing ally.

Bolsonaro is currently being tried in the capital Brasilia for plotting a coup after failing to win reelection in 2022 against leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is now president.

"I am here to defend our people against censorship and judges who act arbitrarily," Valdeciria Galvao, a stenographer attending a rally in Brasilia, said.