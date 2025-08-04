Hamas said on Sunday it was prepared to coordinate with the Red Cross to deliver aid to hostages it holds in the Gaza Strip if Israel meets certain conditions, after a video it released showing an emaciated captive drew sharp criticism from Western powers.

Hamas said any coordination with the Red Cross is contingent upon Israel permanently opening humanitarian corridors and halting airstrikes during the distribution of aid.

According to Israeli officials, 50 hostages now remain in Gaza, only 20 of whom are believed to be alive. Hamas, thus far, has barred humanitarian organizations from having any kind of access to the hostages, and families have little or no details of their conditions.