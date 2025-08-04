The trickle of food aid Israel allows to enter the Gaza Strip after nearly 22 months of war is seized by Palestinians risking their lives under fire, looted by gangs or diverted in chaotic circumstances rather than reaching those most in need, U.N. agencies, aid groups and analysts say.

After images of malnourished children stoked an international outcry, aid has started to be delivered to the territory once more, but on a scale deemed woefully insufficient by international organizations.

Every day, AFP correspondents on the ground see desperate crowds rushing toward food convoys or the sites of aid drops by Arab and European air forces.