With the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito no longer holding a majority in either chamber of parliament, adding a third coalition partner is one solution to securing the needed votes to pass legislation, and Osaka-based Nippon Ishin no Kai leaders have indicated they might not be dead set against joining under certain conditions.

The first condition is that someone other than Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba heads the LDP-led government. The second is that Osaka be designated as Japan’s backup capital, a key party goal.

Following an Aug. 1 meeting of Nippon Ishin parliamentarians, party co-leader Seiji Maehara, a Lower House member, said no one expressed an opinion against joining an LDP coalition.