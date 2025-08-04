Opposition parties, wary of U.S. President Donald Trump’s unpredictable diplomacy, criticized Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Tokyo’s chief tariff negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, on Monday for failing to put the U.S.-Japan trade agreement in writing — a step the government fears could delay or even cancel planned tariff reductions.

“This is the Trump administration we’re talking about. If we don’t issue a written document, (the U.S.) will keep stretching the deal while Japan continues getting ripped off. Doesn’t everyone agree?” said Yoshihiko Noda, chief of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, during a Lower House budget committee meeting.