The boards of education in the rural towns of Kusu and Kokonoe in Oita Prefecture will together launch a program in fiscal 2026 to nurture educators who have strong connections to the local community.

The program will be offered at Oita Prefectural Kusu Miyama High School in the town of Kusu with the support of the prefectural board of education.

Most teachers in Oita Prefecture prefer to work in urban areas, and even if they are assigned to work in the two towns located in a mountainous region, many choose to be transferred to other districts after a few years.