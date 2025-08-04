It has been 350 years since fishermen from present-day Wakayama Prefecture sailed more than 1,000 kilometers north on the Kuroshio Current across the Pacific Ocean to Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, bringing an “industrial revolution” to the port city with a new fishing method for bonito.

Today, Kesennuma has developed into one of Japan’s top fishing ports, boasting the nation's highest annual catch of fresh bonito for 28 consecutive years.

In the Shibitachi area of Kesennuma’s Karakuwa district, there stands a stone monument inscribed with “The birthplace of the pole-and-line bonito fishing method in the Sanriku region.”