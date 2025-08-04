A heat wave gripping the nation is expected to continue this week and could hit its peak over the next several days.
Human-induced climate change has sent the mercury rising, particularly in the Hokuriku region facing the Sea of Japan, where temperatures exceeding 38 degrees Celsius were recorded in many areas on Monday.
On the same day, the Meteorological Agency issued an alert for heatstroke in 36 prefectures.
