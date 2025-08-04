A Japanese nonprofit organization is accelerating efforts to digitize valuable materials related to the 1945 atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in cooperation with last year's Nobel Peace Prize winner Nihon Hidankyo.

The organization, No More Hibakusha Project — Inheriting Memories of the A- and H-Bomb Sufferers, has launched a crowdfunding project to seek cooperation in the efforts.

The group, established in 2011, has exhibited atomic bombing-related materials in lectures and online museums. It preserves over 20,000 items, including memoirs and testimonies of bomb victims and records of antinuclear movements, in three separate warehouses.