Tokyo prosecutors are considering issuing a summary indictment of Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Koichi Hagiuda's policy secretary for violating the political funds control law over the LDP's slush fund scandal, sources said Sunday.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutor's Office is considering such an action after a panel of citizens ruled that the secretary of Hagiuda, a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, should be prosecuted.

A summary indictment requires the consent of the person. If no consent is obtained, the secretary is expected to be indicted without arrest.