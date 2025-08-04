The Public Security Intelligence Agency has officially recognized the second son of Chizuo Matsumoto, former leader of the now-defunct Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult, as leader of the group's mainstream successor organization, Aleph, the agency said in an official gazette published on Monday.

The name of the 31-year-old son of Matsumoto, who went by the name Shoko Asahara and was executed in 2018, was included in an agency request for administrative action against Aleph, according to the gazette.

The agency last month said in its request for action under the law to control organizations that have committed acts of indiscriminate mass murder that the son led the oversight of Aleph by getting involved in its decision-making process. It said that Matsumoto's 66-year-old wife assisted the son as a guardian.