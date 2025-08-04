A billionaire best known for bringing Formula One night racing to Singapore has pleaded guilty in relation to a scandal to supply one of the city-state’s most senior politicians with luxury gifts.

On Monday, 79-year-old Ong Beng Seng conceded that he abetted the lawmaker in obstructing the course of justice, while another charge was taken into consideration. Both charges related to offering S. Iswaran in 2022 a trip on his private jet to Doha, a stay at the Four Seasons there, and a return business class ticket worth S$5,700 ($4,422.3). The former transport minister was then the chairman of a steering committee for the F1 night race.

Ong could be sentenced by a Singapore court as soon as Monday or at a later date. He faces up to seven years in jail and a possible fine.