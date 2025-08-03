Ukrainian authorities said Saturday that they had arrested several politicians in connection with a "large-scale corruption scheme" in the defense sector, shortly after an uproar over the independence of anti-graft bodies.

A law passed at the end of July stripped the National Anti-Corruption Agency (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) of their independence and placed them under the supervision of the Prosecutor General, himself appointed by the head of state.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday backtracked and restored the bodies' independence following an outcry from the country's allies and the first anti-government street demonstrations since the Russian invasion began in 2022.