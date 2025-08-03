Billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Yass along with crypto industry donors helped President Donald Trump raise $236 million for his political operation in the first six months of 2025 — an unprecedented sum for a second-term president.

The latest filings to the Federal Election Commission show that the fundraising haul, which includes donations to three leadership political action committees, joint fundraising committees and an allied super PAC, leaves Trump with $274 million cash on hand.

It’s a massive war chest he can deploy on behalf of Republican House and Senate candidates in the midterm elections, when the incumbent president’s party generally loses seats, and it highlights the continued grip Trump retains on the GOP.