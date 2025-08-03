The recent removal of a placard at the National Museum of American History that detailed President Donald Trump's two impeachments did not come after White House pressure, the museum's parent organization said Saturday.

The placard was meant to be temporary and "did not meet the museum's standards in appearance, location, timeline and overall presentation," the Smithsonian Institution said in a statement on X.

"It was not consistent with other sections in the exhibit and moreover blocked the view of the objects inside its case. For these reasons, we removed the placard.