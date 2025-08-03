Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings said Sunday that it has completed the second round of its fiscal 2025 release of treated water into the ocean from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

The discharge of the water, containing radioactive tritium, was suspended due to a tsunami caused by a major earthquake near Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula last week, but there were no problems with the facilities involved in the operation.

In the second round, which began on July 14, Tepco diluted 7,800 tons of treated water with large amounts of seawater before releasing it about 1 kilometer off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture through an undersea tunnel.

In the current fiscal year through next March, a total of 54,600 tons will be released into the sea in seven rounds, at the same pace as the previous year.

The nuclear plant in northeastern Japan had a triple meltdown following the March 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami disaster.