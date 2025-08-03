Japan's Air Self-Defense Force has taken part in a multinational tabletop space defense exercise in Australia aimed at enhancing cooperation among like-minded countries.

The drill, part of the Talisman Sabre exercise led by the United States and Australia, was held at a military facility in Townsville, northeastern Australia, in July, bringing together nearly 10 countries.

The SDF, which has participated in tabletop exercises hosted by the U.S. military, took part in the Talisman Sabre drill for the first time.

Participants worked on procedures for dealing with and detecting satellite jamming signals and on how to avoid collisions with space debris.

The Outer Space Treaty, effective since 1967, prohibits the signatories from placing nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction in space while emphasizing the principle of peaceful use of outer space.

However, China and Russia are believed to be developing so-called killer satellites capable of destroying other nations' satellites.

Last month, Japan's Defense Ministry said in its space domain defense guidelines that countries like China and Russia have intensified efforts to develop technologies that disable foreign satellites, increasing threats in the domain.

The ministry plans to launch a space domain awareness satellite for surveillance in fiscal 2026 as part of moves to enhance Japan's collaboration with its ally and like-minded nations.

"There are no borders in space, so it is impossible for a single country to cope with (problems) alone," said 1st Lt. Keigo Haneishi, who served as the ASDF commander during the tabletop drill. "The exercise provided an opportunity to deepen mutual understanding and cooperation among like-minded countries."