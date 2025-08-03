A three-generation family in the central city of Toyama is working to pass on to future generations the memory of a massive air raid that occurred 80 years ago.

In the air raid, which occurred shortly before the end of World War II, U.S. B-29 bombers destroyed 99.5% of Toyama's urban area. According to the city, over 500,000 incendiary bombs were dropped on the city center before dawn, killing over 2,700 people.

"Everything around me was engulfed in flames," said Susumu Sato, 90, who was 10 years old at the time of the bombing. "It's a miracle that I survived."