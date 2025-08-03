The array of new tactics and weapons being tried out by the militaries of the United States and its Indo-Pacific allies in multinational drills are helping them become more interoperable than ever before as they prepare for potential emergencies.

This was particularly the case in this year’s Exercise Talisman Sabre, as the drills that began July 13 and wrap up Monday saw over 80 "firsts" in which participants either tested new systems or performed certain combined activities for the first time, the exercise’s director, Australian Army Brig. Damian Hill, told The Japan Times.

Held across Australia, and for the first time overseas in Papua New Guinea, this year’s iteration of the exercise was the largest ever, with six new countries — India, the Netherlands, Norway, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand — participating for the first time.