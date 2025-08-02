President Donald Trump said the U.S. is moving two nuclear submarines to respond to what he called "highly provocative statements” from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

"I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that,” Trump said in a social media post Friday. "Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances.”

Trump, speaking to reporters later Friday, suggested he was acting out of caution, saying that "we had to do that, we just have to be careful and a threat was made and we didn’t think it was appropriate.”