Japan's average temperature in July hit a record high for the third consecutive year, the Meteorological Agency has said.

This July's average temperature was 2.89 degrees Celsius higher than the 30-year average for the month, the agency said Friday, with the positive deviation the largest since records began in 1898.

As the average temperature in June also hit a new record this year, the average summer temperature from June to August is "likely to rewrite the record, too," said Yoshinori Oikawa, head of the agency's Center for Information on Climate Extremes.

Last year, the country experienced the hottest summer for the second straight year.

Meanwhile, the amount of rainfall in July was 13% lower than average along the Tohoku region's Sea of Japan coast and 8% lower along that of the Hokuriku region. Both areas saw record-low rainfall.