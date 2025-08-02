The government has shown a reluctance to recognize Palestinian statehood, mainly out of consideration for the United States, a key backer of Israel.

Britain, France and Canada, three of the Group of Seven major industrial countries, have announced plans to recognize Palestine as a state in September, an effort to increase pressure on Israel to end its war in Gaza.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, the government's top spokesman, did not give a clear answer at a news conference Friday about whether Japan, also a G7 member, would follow suit.

"We will continue to conduct a comprehensive review, including the appropriate timing and methods, with a view to supporting progress for peace," he said.

Hayashi also emphasized Tokyo's aim of achieving a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Japan has taken a neutral position on peace in the Middle East. It has worked to support Palestinians, providing assistance in cooperation with Islamic countries in Southeast Asia such as Indonesia and Malaysia.

While continuing to supply humanitarian aid for Palestinians, Tokyo is expected yo hold off on any decision to formally recognize Palestine as a state.

Japan is seeking to realize a two-state solution through dialogue, and recognizing it as a state could provoke a backlash from Israel. The United States' unwavering support for Israel is also a factor in Japan's position.

A senior Foreign Ministry official said that "each country has its own domestic circumstances" on recognizing Palestinian statehood.

"There's no reason to follow" Britain and others, another senior ministry official said. "Japan has to think about relations with the United States and Israel."