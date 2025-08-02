Japan plans to enhance its surveillance and regulatory measures to prevent foreign interference in elections.
The Cabinet Secretariat's National Cybersecurity Office will play a key role in identifying problems that must be addressed to create a system for dealing with threats in an integrated manner.
In last month's Upper House election, foreign actors were suspected to be behind the spread of disinformation on social media.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.