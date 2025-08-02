Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya has urged Myanmar to restore democracy, after the Southeast Asian country lifted the state of emergency imposed when its military staged a coup in 2021.

Japan strongly urges Myanmar's military to "swiftly restore the country's democratic political system," Iwaya told a news conference Friday.

According to Myanmar's Constitution, a general election is to be held within six months after a state of emergency is lifted.

"Japan is seriously concerned that if general elections are held without any moves toward political progress, it could provoke a strong backlash from the people of Myanmar," he said.

Iwaya called for an immediate halt to violence and the release of political detainees, including democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

"Japan strongly hopes that a ceasefire throughout Myanmar and its credible implementation will be achieved and that all parties will make sincere efforts toward a peaceful resolution," he added.