100 YEARS AGO
Thursday, Aug. 27, 1925
Thirty thousand buildings had been made uninhabitable by the flood which Tokyo experienced yesterday, according to figures issued early this morning by the Hochi. Fukagawa, Honjo and Akasaka districts suffered the most. At Minami-cho the water was reported three feet deep.
