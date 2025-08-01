Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday urged his allies to bring about "regime change" in Russia, hours after a Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv killed 16 people, including a 6-year-old boy.
The overnight strikes reduced part of a nine-story apartment block in Kyiv's western suburbs to rubble and wounded at least 150 people in the capital, authorities said.
The Russian army, meanwhile, claimed to have captured Chasiv Yar, a strategically important hillside town in eastern Ukraine where the two sides have been fiercely fighting for months.
