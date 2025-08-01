German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul signaled his government could speed up the process of recognizing a Palestinian state should Israel annex the West Bank.

Ahead of a two-day trip to Israel and the Palestinian territories, Wadephul said his government won’t deviate from its goal of a two-state solution, adding that "for Germany, the recognition of a Palestinian state is rather the end of the process. But such a process must begin now.”

As other European governments are hardening their position on Israel with respect to the humanitarian disaster in Gaza, Germany, too, is under growing pressure despite its traditionally close alliance with the Jewish state. There’s been a groundswell within Europe and beyond, urging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address the crisis.