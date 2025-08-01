A large number of Japanese World War II relics have found their way to online auction sites, raising concerns among those trying to preserve such items, with Japan set to mark 80 years since the end of the war.

As it is difficult to identify the original owners of wartime relics put up for online auctions, in many cases, such goods are not returned to the bereaved families. One expert is calling on the government to establish a dedicated facility for their conservation.

Many items such as swords that belonged to soldiers of the Imperial Japanese military and protective hoods used during air raids can be found on eBay.