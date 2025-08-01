The release of a Chinese film themed on the now-defunct Imperial Japanese Army's Unit 731 was delayed from the initially planned Thursday in China without explanation.

Unit 731 is believed to have engaged in the development of biological weapons and their experiments on humans in northeastern China during World War II.

The film, titled "731," was initially set to be released on July 31, recognition of the unit's number.

"731" had been drawing attention in China even ahead of its planned release. Some people have voiced concern over the possibility that it will damage Chinese public sentiment toward Japan and over the effect of its brutal scenes on watchers.

Since Chinese authorities strictly censor films, the film may have had to be further edited.

In China, the film "Dead to Rights," themed on the 1937 Nanjing massacre of Chinese civilians by Japanese troops, was released last week and became a hit. Thus, the release of "731" may have been delayed for box office reasons, because the two films have similar themes.

The administration of Chinese President Xi Jinping has designated 2025 as the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese people's war of resistance against Japanese aggression, and a parade for the anniversary is planned in September.

Amid the Xi administration's campaign to stir patriotism, state-run media praised "Dead to Rights" as an important piece of antifascist art.