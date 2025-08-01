Severe Tropical Storm Krosa moved northward over the sea east of the Izu island chain on Friday, and is expected to pass the eastern side of the Boso Peninsula in Chiba Prefecture on Saturday morning before traveling northeastward.

The Meteorological Agency is warning people on the Izu Islands and in the Kanto region to remain on alert for high waves, heavy rain and gusts.

The agency forecasts waves of up to 6 meters in Kanto and 5 meters in Izu, and peak gusts of 126 kph in Kanto and 108 kph in Izu.

In the 24-hour period up to 6 a.m. on Saturday, up to 100 millimeters of rainfall are expected in Izu and Kanto, and 60 mm in Kanto in the 24 hours before 6 a.m. on Sunday.

On Friday morning, the ninth named storm of the year was moving northward over the sea about 200 kilometers east-southeast of Hachijojima Island at a speed of 15 kph, with a central atmospheric pressure of 975 hectopascals, packing winds of up to 126 kph.

