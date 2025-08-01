Maki Takubo, mayor of the city of Ito, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Thursday withdrew her resignation over allegations that she had lied about her academic record.

At an extraordinary news conference in the evening, Takubo said she intends to remain in office. "While there are many harsh voices against me, I will devote myself to performing my given mission," she said.

Takubo, who was first elected mayor in May, has already admitted that she was expelled from Toyo University, from which she had initially claimed to have graduated. On July 7, she announced her resignation and her intention to run in a fresh mayoral election.

At the news conference, however, the mayor said the situation had changed, noting that she had heard many city residents express concern that the city could return again to where it was before.

The Ito city assembly has unanimously adopted a resolution urging Takubo to step down. It has also set up a special investigation committee under the local autonomy law, but the mayor has refused to attend the committee's hearing.

Following Takubo's news conference, a source in the city assembly suggested that it could discuss a no-confidence motion against her.