The number of foreign passengers using Narita Airport, near Tokyo, rose 1% in June from a year earlier to 1,849,269, a record high for the month, the airport's operator said Thursday.

The increase was led by flights to and from China, Narita Airport said.

The total number of international passengers, including Japanese, at the airport in Chiba Prefecture, was up 2% in June, at 2,670,104.

In the January-June period, the number of non-Japanese international passengers using the airport climbed 15% from a year earlier to 12,224,789, a record for the first half, thanks to brisk demand for short-distance flights within Asia and a weak yen.

The overall number of international passengers, including Japanese, at the airport jumped 12% to 17,333,344.