The total amount of furusato nо̄zei hometown donations to local governments across Japan hit a record high for the fifth consecutive year in fiscal 2024, the internal affairs ministry said Thursday.

The annual amount of such donations rose 1.1-fold from the previous year to ¥1.27 trillion ($8.44 billion).

The use of the donation system is believed to have increased due to growing recognition of and increasing demand for return gifts, including daily necessities, amid inflation.