The first rice harvest of 2025 has hit shelves in Japan, with prices significantly higher than last year against the backdrop of strong demand for domestic rice brands.

Rice prices may remain high even after autumn, leading consumers to struggle with their food spending.

On Thursday, the early Koshihikari-brand rice crop from Miyazaki Prefecture was put on sale for ¥4,190 ($27.8) per 5 kilograms, excluding tax, up ¥1,400 from a year earlier, at a store of Inageya's grocery supermarket chain in front of Hanakoganei Station in the city of Kodaira, western Tokyo.

The dramatic increase followed a 1,100-yen price surge last year for the then-newly harvested rice.

"While the distribution volume of rice has increased due to more imported rice going on sale, there is strong demand for domestic brands," according to an Inageya public relations official.

Newly harvested rice usually becomes widely available from September.

Although retail rice prices have recently fallen due to the government releasing its stockpiled rice, concerns remain about the impact on the 2025 crop of heat waves, water shortages and pests.

Rice distributors rushing to secure stocks may also put upward pressure on intervendor market prices, leading retail prices to remain high.