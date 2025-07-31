On the pink walls of Nasser hospital’s child malnutrition ward, cartoon drawings show children running, smiling, and playing with flowers and balloons.
Beneath the pictures, a handful of Gazan mothers watch over their babies who lie still and largely silent, mostly too exhausted by severe hunger to cry.
The quiet is common in places treating the most acutely malnourished, doctors said, a sign of bodies shutting down.
