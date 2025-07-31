Momentum seems to be building for more countries to recognize a Palestinian state in Israeli-occupied territory after France said last week it would do so in September.

Britain said Tuesday it would follow suit at the U.N. General Assembly unless Israel takes steps to ease the Gaza Strip crisis and bring about peace.

The Palestinian Authority, which represents the Palestinian people at the United Nations, where the delegation is officially known as the State of Palestine, is not a full member and has no vote in the 193-member General Assembly.