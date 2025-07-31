Since March this year, a small room at a U.S. base in central Tokyo has been at the heart of a historic transformation set to reshape how the U.S.-Japan alliance coordinates military operations, responds to emergencies and projects power.

Located at the U.S. Army’s Hardy Barracks, the room hosts a team of around a dozen experts from across the military that will play a key role in how U.S. Forces Japan (USFJ) and the new Japan Self-Defense Forces Joint Operations Command (JJOC) — plan and execute joint, multiservice missions going forward.

The launch of the JJOC Cooperation Team (JCT) marks the first tangible step in plans announced last year to transform USFJ into a “warfighting” joint force headquarters amid increasing concerns both in Japan and the U.S. over China’s regional assertiveness and its growing military capabilities.