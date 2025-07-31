The Japan Meteorological Agency on Thursday morning partially lifted a tsunami advisory that had covered a wide area of the country's Pacific coast stretching from Hokkaido in the north to Okinawa Prefecture in the south.

At 10:45 a.m., the agency lifted the advisory for coastal areas between Tokyo Bay and Okinawa, except for some locations.

The measure is still in place for Pacific coastal areas between Hokkaido and Chiba Prefecture as well as for Tokyo's Izu Islands and the Tanegashima and Yakushima islands in Kagoshima Prefecture, which neighbors Okinawa.