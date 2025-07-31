Japan's oldest person, Miyoko Hiroyasu, died Tuesday at the age of 114, according to sources including the health ministry.

Hiroyasu, from the city of Nakatsu in Oita Prefecture, was born in January 1911.

She became the oldest living person in Japan in May this year, following the death of another 114-year-old woman from the town of Oyama, Shizuoka Prefecture.

The cause of Hiroyasu's death has not been disclosed.

Shigeko Kagawa, a 114-year-old resident of Yamatokoriyama, a city in Nara Prefecture, is now the oldest living person in the country. She was born in May 1911.