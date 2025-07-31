The number of gas stations across Japan as of the end of fiscal 2024 fell 1.5% from a year earlier to 27,009, according to the industry ministry.

The total fell for the 30th consecutive year, the ministry said Wednesday. It decreased to less than half of its peak of 60,421, which was marked at the end of fiscal 1994, due to vehicle electrification and improved fuel efficiency.

By prefecture, Tottori had the fewest gas stations, with 191, followed by Nara, with 240, and Fukui, with 248. The number declined the most in Niigata, by 29, and Hokkaido and Osaka followed, by 27 and 21, respectively.

The number of gas station operators decreased 2.4% to 12,113 — less than 40% of the total number of 30 years ago, as many operators in underpopulated areas have closed down due to poor business performance.