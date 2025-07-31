As a short session of both chambers of parliament convenes Friday, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba appears to be in a stronger position than might otherwise be expected following his party’s loss of its Upper House majority last Sunday.

That outcome means the Liberal Democratic Party no longer controls parliament, having also lost its majority in the Lower House in a general election in October last year, which took place under Ishiba’s leadership as well. To pass legislation, it needs the support of at least one major opposition party.

Long-standing dissatisfaction with Ishiba’s leadership boiled over among his rivals after the July 20 Upper House election, with a broad range of party members calling on him to resign. But he vowed to stay on in order to deal with pressing issues, including the matter of U.S. tariffs on Japanese goods, and in the belief that stepping down would lead to more political uncertainty.